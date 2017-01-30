Company
You are here: Home » Companies » Tata » News

Indian IT sector braces for impact of Donald Trump's immigration order
Business Standard

5% stake in 5 firms to cost Tatas Rs 12.5k crore

A year ago, Tata Sons could have bought this stake for Rs 8,000 crore

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

Tata group shares have recovered most of their lost value since the legal battle broke out between the conglomerate and former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry. The group’s plan to increase stakes in five key firms where holding company Tata Sons’ stake are low will cost Rs 12,475 crore. The combined market value of Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Power, Tata Chemicals and Indian Hotels stood at Rs 2,49,492 crore on January 27 against Rs 2,52,979 crore on October 24, the day Mistry was sacked. A year ago, the combined market capitalisation of these five firms ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

5% stake in 5 firms to cost Tatas Rs 12.5k crore

A year ago, Tata Sons could have bought this stake for Rs 8,000 crore

A year ago, Tata Sons could have bought this stake for Rs 8,000 crore Tata group shares have recovered most of their lost value since the legal battle broke out between the conglomerate and former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry. The group’s plan to increase stakes in five key firms where holding company Tata Sons’ stake are low will cost Rs 12,475 crore. The combined market value of Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Power, Tata Chemicals and Indian Hotels stood at Rs 2,49,492 crore on January 27 against Rs 2,52,979 crore on October 24, the day Mistry was sacked. A year ago, the combined market capitalisation of these five firms ... image
Business Standard
177 22

5% stake in 5 firms to cost Tatas Rs 12.5k crore

A year ago, Tata Sons could have bought this stake for Rs 8,000 crore

Tata group shares have recovered most of their lost value since the legal battle broke out between the conglomerate and former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry. The group’s plan to increase stakes in five key firms where holding company Tata Sons’ stake are low will cost Rs 12,475 crore. The combined market value of Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Power, Tata Chemicals and Indian Hotels stood at Rs 2,49,492 crore on January 27 against Rs 2,52,979 crore on October 24, the day Mistry was sacked. A year ago, the combined market capitalisation of these five firms ...

image
Business Standard
177 22