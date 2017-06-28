TRENDING ON BS
62-year-old young

Age is just a number for 62-year-old Anand Mahindra, chairman of automobile major M&M

Age is just a number for 62-year-old Anand Mahindra, chairman of automobile major M&M. Mahindra tweeted a WHO report that categorised people between 18 and 65 years as young. “I may not be a millennial, but hey, I am still young... at least according to the WHO,” he tweeted and added he did not need a WHO certification. 

