A 100 gigawatt per year run rate

Close to 100 gigawatts of new solar plants could be added across the world in 2017, setting a new annual record. This compares with 75 gigawatts installed last year.

China will account for half of the world’s total additions, with the US and India next in line, according to the latest update from Bloomberg New Energy Finance. If about 100 gigawatts or more are added globally every year, the target of the International Solar Alliance to install 1,000 gigawatts by 2030 does not seem daunting. The grouping of sun-rich countries aims to bundle demand and further drive down the cost ...