A big difference

Apropos “Low-key diplomacy consolidates Indo-US ties” (June 28), has enigmatic traits. After an effusive meeting with the Emir of Qatar in late May 2017 and pitching for sale of military hardware, he lands in Riyadh and secures $15 billion in deals in the kingdom, projected to go to $50 bn, and Lockheed Corp. commits to the assembly of 150 S-70 Black Hawk helicopters in Saudi Arabia. Then, in the same breath, Trump accuses Qatar of encouraging Islamic extremism, to ignite a major rift among Gulf nations. Now, within days, he is set to broker peace in the region, perhaps remembering that the biggest air base with one lakh US troops is based in Qatar.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit has turned out fine and warm. Pakistan-based Hizbul chief is declared “global terrorist” by the US. The sale of US military equipment has been discussed. The proposal of Lockheed to switch F-16 production to India, contingent on our purchase of fleet for the IAF followed. The similarity in the two scenarios is striking. One hopes that Trump realises that Qatar and India are as different as chalk and cheese. India is not a satellite of the US; in fact, we launch theirs, far cheaper.

R Narayanan, Ghaziabad

