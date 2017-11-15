A blazing problem

The burning of crop residue is known to be one of the major contributors to air pollution in north India, including the National Capital Region of Delhi, around this time of the year. A lasting solution for this menace is necessary to save the region from turning into a virtual gas chamber year after year.

But hardly any earnest effort is being made towards this end. For farmers, torching of crop leftovers has become an economic necessity because of the growing scarcity of farm labour and rising wage rates. Besides, unlike wheat straw, which is used as cattle feed, paddy straw is a waste ...