A Bolt on history

One lesson experienced sports fans learn is that applying the title of “The Greatest” to any sporting personality is a hazardous exercise. This would be as valid for Usain Bolt, the Jamaican runner who hung up his boots at the age of 31 earlier this month. On the face of it, Bolt’s glittering career certainly appears to qualify for the maximalist title. He has achieved two gold medals in two events — 100 metres and 200 metres — in three consecutive Olympic Games (Beijing in 2008, London in 2012 and Rio in 2016). It could have been a historic “Triple ...