A Budget wish-list for Indian cities

When I was a young IAS trainee in the city of Dhanbad (now in Jharkhand), my district collector gave me some wise advice about urban management. He said that, at a minimum, people expect “sadak, safaai, bijili, paani” — roads, cleanliness, electricity and water.

Several years later, these words still ring true as India’s urbanisation, which has been described by the World Bank as “messy”, is characterised by a large and growing gap in access to basic services. The country’s 2011 Census estimated that almost 65.5 million Indians who live in urban ...