When times are gloomy, a large gathering of farmers and peasants from across the country can provide a ready captive market. A huge farmers’ rally in the national capital on Monday encouraged hawkers and small sellers from nearby markets to make a quick buck. They occupied every possible place alongside the main protest site on Parliament Street, spreading out their bric-a-brac. When sales are down, getting a ready market of over 10,000 people is bound to attract anyone. The rally was organised by the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee comprising 180 peasant organisations from across the country.