A case for community composting

The other day when my gardener and I were repotting plants, he crumbled some mud in his hands and commented, “This is the richest soil I’ve worked with!” His other employers spent a lot of money buying chemical fertilizers and properly-cured, organic cow manure. “But nothing compares to this home-made compost,” he said, looking into our compost bins, where citrus and tomato seeds were germinating even as our kitchen waste was decomposing into nutrient-rich soil.

The conversation gave rise to a new line of thought. I’d bought home a composting system to ...