A case of ambush marketing

Retailers such as D-Mart and Big Bazaar are crying foul over cola companies’ move to bundle Amazon gift coupons with their product labels. The fear is the offer will incentivise shoppers to move from offline to online. A senior retail executive likened the move to ambush marketing during an event like a football world cup. He said, “This is like spectators walking into the stadium wearing the jersey of brands that are rivals to the main event sponsor.”
Business Standard Last Updated at October 9, 2017 22:46 IST
