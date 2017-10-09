JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Chinese

Corporate governance - Do we require new rules?
Business Standard

A case of ambush marketing

The fear is the offer will incentivise shoppers to move from offline to online

Business Standard 

Retailers such as D-Mart and Big Bazaar are crying foul over cola companies’ move to bundle Amazon gift coupons with their product labels. The fear is the offer will incentivise shoppers to move from offline to online. A senior retail executive likened the move to ambush marketing during an event like a football world cup. He said, “This is like spectators walking into the stadium wearing the jersey of brands that are rivals to the main event sponsor.”
 
First Published: Mon, October 09 2017. 22:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements