A case of putting all your eggs in one basket?

In my last article, I had argued that despite the drop of 0.25 per cent in the repo rate, real interest rates in India still seem too high, limiting the actual output (and job creation) below its potential. I was pleasantly surprised to see economist Helene Rey emphasising the equivalence between output loss and high real rates in her Andrew Crockett Memorial Lecture last month — “The Global Financial System, the Real Rate of Interest and a Long History of Boom-Bust Cycles”. In it, she quoted Larry Summers’ argument that “we had entered into an age of ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?