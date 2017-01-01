A change of guard

The concerns of the global investment community in 2017 centre on known unknowns. It is known that a new US president with unusual policy prescriptions will take charge but it is not known what the policies will be. Britain is exiting the European Union but it is not known how. There are elections in Germany and France and (obviously unknown) outcomes could lead to tectonic policy shifts. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia have negotiated a cap on production of crude oil but it is not known if that will hold. The geopolitics of conflict resolution in West Asia ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?