A chequered year, a test of mettle ahead

Business Standard takes a look at, who went up and who came down politics

Business Standard takes a look at, who went up and who came down politics

In the game of snakes and ladders that is politics, who went up and who came down? Who became famous and who earned notoriety? How did the stories of the newsmakers end: in smiles or in tears? Business Standard takes a look. Anurag Thakur In May, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) got its second-youngest president ever. Anurag Thakur, member of Parliament from Hamirpur, and widely seen as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s protégé, was also the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the Bharatiya ...

Business Standard