A chopper for Lalu

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad is supporting the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Congress alliance in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. The former Bihar chief minister is also related to Mulayam Singh Yadav — one of Prasad’s daughters is married to Yadav’s grandnephew. But it isn’t the SP that has sought Prasad’s help in campaigning, it is SP’s alliance partner, the Congress. The party has provided Prasad with a helicopter to campaign for its candidates. The SP, on its part, has two star campaigners, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav.