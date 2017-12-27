Some (RJD) party workers were livid that the party chief, Lalu Prasad, who has been lodged in prison since his conviction in a fodder scam case was being treated as a common prisoner.

First, his request for home-cooked meal — citing his cardiac surgery — was turned down.



Then a request to meet an unspecified number of well-wishers and family members whenever he liked was rejected on the grounds that the jail manual allowed meetings from 8 am to noon, Monday to Saturday.

"The state government seems to have an issue with everything," rued a party leader.