JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Chinese

Don't foreclose options
Business Standard

A common prisoner

"The state government seems to have an issue with everything," rued a party leader

Business Standard 

A common prisoner

Some Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) party workers were livid that the party chief,  Lalu Prasad, who has been lodged in prison since his conviction in a fodder scam case was being treated as a common prisoner. 

First, his request for home-cooked meal — citing his cardiac surgery — was turned down.

Then a request to meet an unspecified number of well-wishers and family members whenever he liked was rejected on the grounds that the jail manual allowed meetings from 8 am to noon, Monday to Saturday. 

"The state government seems to have an issue with everything," rued a party leader.
First Published: Wed, December 27 2017. 22:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements