A country of overqualified housewives

Indian housewives, I recently read online, are amongst the most over-qualified demographic groups in the world. It made me think. As a society, perhaps our focus has been more on educating girls than on helping them become financially independent and productive members of the country’s workforce. Statistics bear this out: The National Sample Survey 2014-15 found that for every 100 men enrolled in higher education (college and above) there were 85 women. On the other hand, the 2015-16 National Family Health Survey shows that the proportion of working women, who were paid for their ...