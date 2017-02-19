Cricket and pharmaceuticals have nothing in common as such. But consultancy firm KPMG’s global head of life sciences Chris Stirling used the example of sport to drive home his point at a recent gathering of drug makers in Mumbai. Cricket players need to adapt their games to different formats (Tests, T20); similarly, pharma companies should be able to adapt and adjust themselves to different markets, he said. Stirling’s nephew Sam Billings plays for the England cricket team.
A cricket-pharma link
Business Standard February 19, 2017 Last Updated at 22:34 IST
