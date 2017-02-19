TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Chinese

Devangshu Datta: A clear merger blueprint needed
Business Standard

A cricket-pharma link

Cricket and pharmaceuticals have nothing in common as such

Business Standard 

Cricket and pharmaceuticals have nothing in common as such. But consultancy firm KPMG’s global head of life sciences Chris Stirling used the example of sport to drive home his point at a recent gathering of drug makers in Mumbai. Cricket players need to adapt their games to different formats (Tests, T20); similarly, pharma companies should be able to adapt and adjust themselves to different markets, he said. Stirling’s nephew Sam Billings plays for the England cricket team.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

A cricket-pharma link

Cricket and pharmaceuticals have nothing in common as such

Cricket and pharmaceuticals have nothing in common as such Cricket and pharmaceuticals have nothing in common as such. But consultancy firm KPMG’s global head of life sciences Chris Stirling used the example of sport to drive home his point at a recent gathering of drug makers in Mumbai. Cricket players need to adapt their games to different formats (Tests, T20); similarly, pharma companies should be able to adapt and adjust themselves to different markets, he said. Stirling’s nephew Sam Billings plays for the England cricket team. image
Business Standard
177 22

A cricket-pharma link

Cricket and pharmaceuticals have nothing in common as such

Cricket and pharmaceuticals have nothing in common as such. But consultancy firm KPMG’s global head of life sciences Chris Stirling used the example of sport to drive home his point at a recent gathering of drug makers in Mumbai. Cricket players need to adapt their games to different formats (Tests, T20); similarly, pharma companies should be able to adapt and adjust themselves to different markets, he said. Stirling’s nephew Sam Billings plays for the England cricket team.

image
Business Standard
177 22