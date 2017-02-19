A cricket-pharma link

Cricket and pharmaceuticals have nothing in common as such

and have nothing in common as such. But consultancy firm KPMG’s global head of life sciences Chris Stirling used the example of sport to drive home his point at a recent gathering of drug makers in Mumbai. players need to adapt their games to different formats (Tests, T20); similarly, pharma companies should be able to adapt and adjust themselves to different markets, he said. Stirling’s nephew Sam Billings plays for the England team.

Business Standard