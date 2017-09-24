A daily Navaratri stuti feed

On each day of Navaratri, Prime Minister has tweeted from his personal handle @narendramodi a link to a stuti, or a paean, that should be sung for one of the nine goddesses on that particular day. “On the first day of Navaratri, we pray to Maa Shailputri. Here is a stuti devoted to her...” the PM tweeted on Thursday. On Friday, he tweeted a link to the stuti of Goddess Brahmacharini, and to Goddess Chandraghanta on day three of Navaratri. Interestingly, the PM is slated to deliver a speech on Monday, day five of Navaratri, at the (BJP) national executive meeting. It is not only the birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya, but also the fifth day of Navaratri when Goddess Skandamata is worshipped. Skandmata holds lotuses in her hands, and is shown sitting on a lotus; she is said to grant power and treasures to her devotees. The BJP’s election symbol is the lotus.

