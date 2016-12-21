A 'deal-maker' in DC

Donald Trump's US will promote its interests, not its values

The naming of Rex Tillerson, chairman and chief executive officer of oil company ExxonMobil, as the next Secretary of State of the United States has deepened speculation about the direction that country’s foreign policy will take under Donald Trump. This is a difficult exercise, not least because Mr Trump’s own heated tweets can serve to derail any attempt at analysis. Most recently, for example, Mr Trump suggested that the People’s Republic of China could keep a US undersea drone that its navy had taken from international waters in the South China Sea. Yet there is ...

Business Standard Editorial Comment