A different music

Trust West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
to show her disagreement in novel ways with the current dispensation at the Centre. On the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi
led the country to celebrate the International Day of Yoga, Banerjee wrote a Facebook post about she celebrating the World Music Day.
“Today is World Music Day.
Music transcends boundaries and acts as a source of inspiration and energy. Music is loved by all. I too love music. Music unites all; music makes one world. My best wishes to all,” the Trinamool Congress chief said in the post. In several parts of the country, farmer groups also used the Yoga Day to highlight agrarian distress and farmer suicides by performing shavasana, or the corpse pose.
