TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Chinese

Forced marriage
Business Standard

A different music

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Wed wrote a Facebook post about celebrating the World Music Day

Business Standard 

Trust West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to show her disagreement in novel ways with the current dispensation at the Centre. On the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country to celebrate the International Day of Yoga, Banerjee wrote a Facebook post about she celebrating the World Music Day. “Today is World Music Day. Music transcends boundaries and acts as a source of inspiration and energy. Music is loved by all. I too love music. Music unites all; music makes one world. My best wishes to all,” the Trinamool Congress chief said in the post. In several parts of the country, farmer groups also used the Yoga Day to highlight agrarian distress and farmer suicides by performing shavasana, or the corpse pose.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

A different music

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Wed wrote a Facebook post about celebrating the World Music Day

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Wed wrote a Facebook post about celebrating the World Music Day
Trust West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to show her disagreement in novel ways with the current dispensation at the Centre. On the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country to celebrate the International Day of Yoga, Banerjee wrote a Facebook post about she celebrating the World Music Day. “Today is World Music Day. Music transcends boundaries and acts as a source of inspiration and energy. Music is loved by all. I too love music. Music unites all; music makes one world. My best wishes to all,” the Trinamool Congress chief said in the post. In several parts of the country, farmer groups also used the Yoga Day to highlight agrarian distress and farmer suicides by performing shavasana, or the corpse pose.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

A different music

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Wed wrote a Facebook post about celebrating the World Music Day

Trust West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to show her disagreement in novel ways with the current dispensation at the Centre. On the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country to celebrate the International Day of Yoga, Banerjee wrote a Facebook post about she celebrating the World Music Day. “Today is World Music Day. Music transcends boundaries and acts as a source of inspiration and energy. Music is loved by all. I too love music. Music unites all; music makes one world. My best wishes to all,” the Trinamool Congress chief said in the post. In several parts of the country, farmer groups also used the Yoga Day to highlight agrarian distress and farmer suicides by performing shavasana, or the corpse pose.

image
Business Standard
177 22