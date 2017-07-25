A 'different' president

There is no doubt that President has upheld the dignity and decorum of his position as the first citizen and constitutional head of state with his excellent conduct.

During his five years at in Raisina Hill, he has tried not to compromise on issues pertaining to the Constitution, within the ambit of his powers. He has advised the Narendra Modi government to desist from amending the at the drop of a hat and to restore ordinances only in "compelling circumstances". This indicates his anguish over the repetitive ordinances that were promulgated by the National Democratic Alliance government, something he was also party to by custom as the president of the country, not by his own volition.

It is but natural that Mukherjee, who entered Parliament at the age of 34 and proved to be one of the best parliamentarians, would not want to leave with a feeling that he was unable to voice his dissent on the matter of ordinances.

Maybe, we would have seen a totally different president in Mukherjee if the Bharatiya Janata Party had just a marginal edge over Opposition parties in the

