A different wish: Cong's Valentine's Day message to PM Narendra Modi

Congress on Thursday wished Prime Minister for Valentine’s Day by releasing a video on its official Facebook page. But it was a wish very different from the ones we are familiar with.

It began by asking Modi to “hug less” and “work more” and to “spread love”, not “jumlas”. It also highlighted accusations of sectarianism against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, with the advice to “break-up” with hatred and took on some of the PM’s pet project like radio programme, Mann ki Baat, by asking him to listen to people’s maan ki baat. Playing the role of the main Opposition party, Congress advised Modi to keep all promises, as was necessary for a good relationship.