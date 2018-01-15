A 'dipp' before climb: Suggestion on role of DIPP put speakers in quandary

-
A suggestion at a meeting of senior government officials on the role of the Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion (DIPP) put many speakers present at the venue in a quandary.
If the DIPP was the nodal department to coordinate efforts to improve ease of doing business in India and Make in India, facilitate formulation of foreign direct investment policy and its promotion and approval — in short, initiatives aimed to facilitate “growth” — there was a need to rechristen the unit in the first place. A “dip” is antithetical to an “ascent”, isn’t it?
