JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Chinese

Israelis sing a Bollywood tune: PM Modi gives warm welcome to Netanyahu

Twitter talent hunt: Ganguly lauds young pacers, asks Kohli to take notice
Business Standard

A 'dipp' before climb: Suggestion on role of DIPP put speakers in quandary

With initiatives aimed to facilitate "growth" - there was a need to rechristen the unit in the first place

Business Standard 

A suggestion at a meeting of senior government officials on the role of the Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion (DIPP) put many speakers present at the venue in a quandary.

If the DIPP was the nodal department to coordinate efforts to improve ease of doing business in India and Make in India, facilitate formulation of foreign direct investment policy and its promotion and approval — in short, initiatives aimed to facilitate “growth” — there was a need to rechristen the unit in the first place. A “dip” is antithetical to an “ascent”, isn’t it?

First Published: Mon, January 15 2018. 23:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements