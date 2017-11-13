A disservice to schools

A St Stephen’s and Oxford University alumnus and Rhodes scholar, Dev Lahiri taught at The Doon School, Dehradun, from 1983 to June 1991 when he was selected to become the headmaster of Lawrence School, Lovedale. He was at Lawrence School from July 1991 until he resigned in April 2000 — after he was asked to go. In August 2003, he joined Welham Boys’ School in Dehradun as headmaster and resigned in May 2011 — again after he was asked to go. Not only did the then school chairman ask Lahiri to resign, but no explanation was also given as to why he was being ...