A door to keep Akhilesh from wavering in his resolve

The door that caused supporters of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief a thousand anxieties is a gate that separates the compound of the chief minister from his father’s. When differences between the father and the son were at their height, the discussion in the war room was whether it was a good idea to post a person at the gate — just to keep an eye on what Yadav was doing. Heavily invested in Yadav, his team did not want to wake up one morning and find he had gone across and prostrated at his father’s feet, accepting everything that Netaji (and the forces that are backing him) may have dictated. But the situation didn’t come to that and though the door was not always shut, Yadav did not waver in his resolve.