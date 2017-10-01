When cricketer Harbhajan Singh criticised the implementation of the goods and services tax in a tweet — “While making payment of bill after dinner in a restaurant, it feels like state government and central government both had dinner with us” — he opened the floodgates of emotion on Twitter. While some declared the Padma Shri and Arjuna Award winner “anti-national”, many urged him to stick to home food. One Nikunj Dobariya, pointed out that it might be “Vikas (development) who was eating with you”. Twitter user Tribhuvan Pandey had the last word: “Yes, because after winning the World Cup, you get prizes separately from both: cash from the central government, job from the state.”
A doosra for Harbhajan
When cricketer Harbhajan Singh criticised the implementation of the goods and services tax
Business Standard Last Updated at October 1, 2017 23:02 IST
