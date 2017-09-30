A fait accompli to Supreme Court?

R S Prasad “No one is forcing (sic) to link Aadhaar with all facilities.” September 10, 2017. This is true. A public toilet is a facility. You need not provide an Aadhaar number before walking into a Sulabh Sauchalaya and losing weight. Not yet, anyway. Bank ATMs are plastered with signs threatening to lock bank accounts that are not linked to Aadhaar. On a daily basis, I receive messages from my mobile service provider, “As per the directives of the Supreme Court, it is mandatory to link your mobile with Aadhaar.” When I requested the ...