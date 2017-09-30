A fait accompli to Supreme Court?

R S Prasad “No one is forcing (sic) to link Aadhaar with all facilities.” September 10, 2017. This is true. A public toilet is a facility. You need not provide an Aadhaar number before walking into a Sulabh Sauchalaya and losing weight. Not yet, anyway. Bank ATMs are plastered with signs threatening to lock bank accounts that are not linked to Aadhaar. On a daily basis, I receive messages from my mobile service provider, “As per the directives of the Supreme Court, it is mandatory to link your mobile with Aadhaar.” When I requested the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?