A family car, literally

Isuzu Motors launched the seven-seater sports utility vehicle (SUV), MU-X, in Delhi on Thursday. It was an unusual launch. In any other launch the car is the hero and the high point of the event is a photo opportunity with the company brass. In this case, an entire Indian extended family, along with the MU-X, vied for attention. A man drove the SUV on to the stage, with his (supposed) family members (comprising the wife, the daughter and the parents) sitting inside. The message: The MU-X was a comfortable family vehicle. The parents sat in the last row of the car to drive home the point that even older members of a family would find it easy to slip in and enjoy the ride.

