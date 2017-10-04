A fare deal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s opposition to the fare increase by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has a whiff of populism about it. As head of the Delhi government, which owns half of DMRC, he is well within his rights to voice his reservations against the two-step fare increase. But his argument that the higher rates violate the law is weak. Consider the legal issue first. Metro fares are decided by a fare fixation committee, which has a statutory status under the 2002 law, Delhi Metro Operations and Maintenance Act. The latest one, a three-member committee ...