A feather in Mahindra cap

Anand Mahindra, chairman of the $19-billion diversified Mahindra group, has announced a new achievement on Twitter. The 62-year businessman, recently blessed with a grandson, said he had come to a “profound conclusion” — that there were only a few things that could offer “as much sense of achievement” as getting a baby to burp after a meal. An interesting revelation from a man known to zealously guard his daughters’ privacy.
First Published: Wed, December 06 2017. 22:35 IST

