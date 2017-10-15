A few notes on governance

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) proposals for reforms in corporate structures will lead to changes in the boards of many companies and also to a major change in the management pyramid in firms run by chairman-cum-managing director (CMD). Will it lead to better governance standards and therefore, to higher returns? India Inc has many types of management structures. There is the family firm, run by senior family members. This is often a second-generation or third-generation business, set up by an ancestor of the current management. The various Birla ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?