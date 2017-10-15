A few notes on governance

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) proposals for reforms in corporate structures will lead to changes in the boards of many companies and also to a major change in the management pyramid in firms run by chairman-cum-managing director (CMD). Will it lead to better governance standards and therefore, to higher returns? India Inc has many types of management structures. There is the family firm, run by senior family members. This is often a second-generation or third-generation business, set up by an ancestor of the current management. The various Birla ...