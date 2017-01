The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways plans to launch two mobile applications — m-parivahan and e-challan — during the ongoing in the National Capital Region. While giving journalists a walk-through of the two apps aimed to bring quick justice against violators, a senior government official overseeing the event stopped the demonstration of the English version of the apps abruptly: the voice-over had a decidedly English accent. After advising his staff to use a more “Indian English” voice for the background commentary, he asked the bemused onlookers to ignore “this minor mistake” and oblige.