A formidable agenda

Few ministries in the Union government have a more full agenda, greater responsibility and a longer list of pending reforms than the commerce and industry ministry. The ministry, which is responsible for India’s trade policy, exports and domestic industrial policy, has not seen stellar results of late. Merchandise exports from India fell by a startling 15.6 per cent in 2015-16, and performance since then has been weak. This is at a time when global growth and demand are recovering and competing countries such as Bangladesh and Vietnam are demonstrating strong export performance. ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?