Friday promises to be a day of hectic political activity in New Delhi. Congress President will host several Opposition leaders to a lunch. The objective is to build consensus on a common Opposition presidential candidate. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief will hold a press conference to mark three years of the Narendra Modi government. Some fear the president’s press conference may blank out media coverage of the luncheon meeting of the Congress president. Shah’s press conference will start around the time that Opposition leaders are likely to finish their lunch.