A gloomy prospect

Risks to global biodiversity should not be ignored

Life on planet Earth may be in for a major shake-up in foreseeable future if the surmise by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), that the world is set to lose two-thirds of its wildlife diversity by 2020, holds true. The latest bi-annual Living Planet Index compiled by the WWF and the Zoological Society of London indicates that the global animal count has plunged by 58 per cent between 1970 and 2012 and is on track to reach 67 per cent by 2020, declining at an alarming rate of almost two per cent a year. The deleterious effect of such a huge loss of biodiversity on the natural balance that is ...

Business Standard Editorial Comment