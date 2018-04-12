A go-slow signal from the PMO

Railway ministers are always under pressure to not just perform — like all other ministers — but to also be safe... quite literally. When Piyush Goyal was brought in to replace Suresh Prabhu as the Union minister of Railways in September 2017, it represented a double promotion — a Cabinet rank and a ministry that is an empire unto itself, unlike his previous portfolio where the Centre could give policy guidelines while execution was the prerogative of the states.

Goyal retained the coal ministry, too. What has changed since then that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ...