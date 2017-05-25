TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Street happy with Voltas' move into white goods
Business Standard

A golden opportunity

As there is no smoke without fire, there could be some substance in Justice Karnan's allegations

Business Standard 

With reference to the article, “A chance to score a judicial point”, though the situation concerning Justice C S Karnan looks messy, it could turn out to be a blessing in disguise for the judiciary and for the country. 

As there is no smoke without fire, there could be some substance in Justice Karnan’s allegations and they need to be probed. Otherwise, today it is him, tomorrow it could be another judge.

As Justice Karnan is himself playing the Dalit card, it will take a lot of effort from politicians to call his “bluff”, and they might end up annoying Dalit voters.

The situation is tricky, but it is a golden opportunity to set things straight.

Bal Govind   Noida

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: 
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg 
New Delhi 110 002 
Fax: (011) 23720201  •  E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

A golden opportunity

As there is no smoke without fire, there could be some substance in Justice Karnan's allegations

As there is no smoke without fire, there could be some substance in Justice Karnan's allegations
With reference to the article, “A chance to score a judicial point”, though the situation concerning Justice C S Karnan looks messy, it could turn out to be a blessing in disguise for the judiciary and for the country. 

As there is no smoke without fire, there could be some substance in Justice Karnan’s allegations and they need to be probed. Otherwise, today it is him, tomorrow it could be another judge.

As Justice Karnan is himself playing the Dalit card, it will take a lot of effort from politicians to call his “bluff”, and they might end up annoying Dalit voters.

The situation is tricky, but it is a golden opportunity to set things straight.

Bal Govind   Noida

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: 
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg 
New Delhi 110 002 
Fax: (011) 23720201  •  E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number

 image
Business Standard
177 22

A golden opportunity

As there is no smoke without fire, there could be some substance in Justice Karnan's allegations

With reference to the article, “A chance to score a judicial point”, though the situation concerning Justice C S Karnan looks messy, it could turn out to be a blessing in disguise for the judiciary and for the country. 

As there is no smoke without fire, there could be some substance in Justice Karnan’s allegations and they need to be probed. Otherwise, today it is him, tomorrow it could be another judge.

As Justice Karnan is himself playing the Dalit card, it will take a lot of effort from politicians to call his “bluff”, and they might end up annoying Dalit voters.

The situation is tricky, but it is a golden opportunity to set things straight.

Bal Govind   Noida

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: 
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg 
New Delhi 110 002 
Fax: (011) 23720201  •  E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number

image
Business Standard
177 22