With reference to the article, “A chance to score a judicial point”, though the situation concerning Justice C S Karnan looks messy, it could turn out to be a blessing in disguise for the judiciary and for the country.
As there is no smoke without fire, there could be some substance in Justice Karnan’s allegations and they need to be probed. Otherwise, today it is him, tomorrow it could be another judge.
As Justice Karnan
is himself playing the Dalit
card, it will take a lot of effort from politicians to call his “bluff”, and they might end up annoying Dalit
voters.
The situation is tricky, but it is a golden opportunity to set things straight.
Bal Govind Noida
Letters
can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU