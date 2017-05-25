With reference to the article, “A chance to score a judicial point”, though the situation concerning Justice C S Karnan looks messy, it could turn out to be a blessing in disguise for the judiciary and for the country.

As there is no smoke without fire, there could be some substance in Justice Karnan’s allegations and they need to be probed. Otherwise, today it is him, tomorrow it could be another judge.

As is himself playing the card, it will take a lot of effort from politicians to call his “bluff”, and they might end up annoying voters.

The situation is tricky, but it is a golden opportunity to set things straight.

Bal Govind Noida

