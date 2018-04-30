A great month for the Nifty

Mr Market” as Ben Graham personified the equity market, has a capricious and manic-depressive personality. Consider the contrasting cases of Maruti Suzuki and Axis Bank, both of which declared their Q4 results (January-March 2018) results last week. Maruti delivered a net profit of Rs 18.82 billion, 10 per cent up on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Net sales grew 14.4 per cent YoY to Rs 205.94 billion. Axis Bank declared its first-ever loss, reporting a Rs 21.9 billion loss and a massive increase in non-performing assets (bad loans) to the tune of Rs 165.4 billion crore. Guess which ...