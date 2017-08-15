A growing menace

With just a fraction of the estimated two million tonnes of electronic waste (e-waste), such as discarded computers, phones and batteries, generated annually being disposed of safely, this hazardous refuse is getting accumulated in the country at an alarming pace, causing grave concern for public health and environment. Most of the discarded and age-expired electronic and electrical gadgets either remain stacked in the offices and homes or are sold to junk dealers to be ultimately recycled in the unorganised sector in a crude and clumsy manner, which causes more harm than the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?