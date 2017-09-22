A headache no pill will cure

In my experience, the underlying cause of headaches is, more often than not, stress. So when for the nth time, our helper, Kamini, complained that no medicine was helping her debilitating headache, I asked if all was well. At first she insisted it was. “The doctor says I’m perfectly fine except that I need new spectacles,” she said. “I wear them all the time, but the headaches persist.” I knew that Kamini, hardworking and disciplined as she was, would never exaggerate her symptoms. So I asked again how things were at home, and her eyes welled up. ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?