A headache no pill will cure

In my experience, the underlying cause of headaches is, more often than not, stress. So when for the nth time, our helper, Kamini, complained that no medicine was helping her debilitating headache, I asked if all was well. At first she insisted it was. “The doctor says I’m perfectly fine except that I need new spectacles,” she said. “I wear them all the time, but the headaches persist.” I knew that Kamini, hardworking and disciplined as she was, would never exaggerate her symptoms. So I asked again how things were at home, and her eyes welled up. ...