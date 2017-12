Chairman M continued with his “Venkaiah-isms” on Tuesday. When a member of a regional party in the House persisted with raising an issue during the zero hour in the morning, Naidu retorted: “Don’t think you will become the hero of this zero hour.” On another occasion, when the party protested the insult to former prime minister by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Gujarat election campaign, Naidu appealed to them to maintain calm. “My operation (of the House) depends on your cooperation,” he said.