A historical retreat for Donald Trump

Trump may like it even less if he were aware of Camp David's associations with former US Presidents

Trump may like it even less if he were aware of Camp David's associations with former US Presidents

Donald Trump’s decision to spend Fathers’ Day weekend at the official presidential retreat, Camp David, attracted unwarranted attention because this was his first holiday outside his lush Florida properties. The decision to go rough — by Mr Trump’s standards — may be grudging acknowledgement of mounting public criticism. At $20 million for his first 80 days in office, American taxpayers have footed about a fifth of the $97 million bill that his predecessor Barack Obama racked up during his eight-year tenure. Predictably, the liberal media smirked because ...

Kanika Datta