A historical retreat for Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s decision to spend Fathers’ Day weekend at the official presidential retreat, Camp David, attracted unwarranted attention because this was his first holiday outside his lush Florida properties. The decision to go rough — by Mr Trump’s standards — may be grudging acknowledgement of mounting public criticism. At $20 million for his first 80 days in office, American taxpayers have footed about a fifth of the $97 million bill that his predecessor Barack Obama racked up during his eight-year tenure. Predictably, the liberal media smirked because ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?