A homage to life

Loev is the kind of complex gay drama that we rarely, if ever, see on the Indian screen

Loev, the Sudhanshu Saria-directed gay drama that released in 2015, is now available for worldwide streaming on Netflix. The story of three men, Jai (Shiv Pandit), Sahil (Dhruv Ganesh) and Alex (Siddharth Menon), the film is a deeply realised portrait of love at the intersection of sexuality and self-esteem. Sahil and Alex are a Mumbai-based couple, so it is odd when Sahil takes off for a weekend in Mahabaleshwar with Jai, a corporate bigwig from NYC. They have a history which will be revealed later in the film. In the first scene, Sahil is groping in the dark because Alex has ...

Vikram Johri