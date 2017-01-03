A K Bhattacharya: A toolkit for judging demonetisation

In short, the impact of demonetisation on black money is going to be severely limited

With 2016 behind us, it is time to take a look at how 2017 is likely to pan out and how it can make a difference to the Indian economy. In 2016, developments of far-reaching significance and magnitude took place — both domestically and internationally. The election of an inward-looking Donald Trump as the next US president, the Brexit vote that dealt a body blow to European integration, a breakdown in global trading arrangements and a slowing China marked 2016 internationally just as on the domestic front demonetisation of 86 per cent of the total money in circulation overshadowed ...

A K Bhattacharya