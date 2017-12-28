JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Chinese

Develop an offshore exchange
Business Standard

A 'KUVI' for Suvi

In most cases, the executive who is tagged reciprocates by liking, commenting or re-tweeting these posts and congratulating the buyer on choosing their product

Business Standard 

Car buyers who also populate Twitter often post pictures of their new acquisitions and tag top executives of the company/brand concerned. In most cases, the executive who is tagged reciprocates by liking, commenting or re-tweeting these posts and congratulating the buyer on choosing their product. One such buyer happened to post a photograph of his daughter with a new KUV100, a compact SUV manufactured by M&M, and tagged company chairman Anand Mahindra. “My daughter Suvi loves our new KUV100,” the proud father tweeted. Mahindra replied promptly saying a beautiful girl will naturally choose a beautiful car. “Thank you Suvi for choosing a KUV… or should I say Kuvi,” he tweeted.
First Published: Thu, December 28 2017. 22:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements