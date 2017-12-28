A 'KUVI' for Suvi

Car buyers who also populate Twitter often post pictures of their new acquisitions and tag top executives of the company/brand concerned. In most cases, the executive who is tagged reciprocates by liking, commenting or re-tweeting these posts and congratulating the buyer on choosing their product. One such buyer happened to post a photograph of his daughter with a new KUV100, a compact SUV manufactured by M&M, and tagged company chairman Anand Mahindra. “My daughter Suvi loves our new KUV100,” the proud father tweeted. Mahindra replied promptly saying a beautiful girl will naturally choose a beautiful car. “Thank you Suvi for choosing a KUV… or should I say Kuvi,” he tweeted.