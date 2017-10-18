A lesson on parking

Days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal got back his blue WagonR, which was stolen from near the Delhi Secretariat, he got a tutorial on safe parking from none other than Lt Governor Anil Baijal. Kejriwal was advised he should park his car at “designated places”, and appreciated the efforts of Delhi Police. Responding to Kejriwal’s letter alleging that the theft of his car pointed at the rapidly “deteriorating” law and order situation in the national Capital, Baijal said: “Hope that the CM would not only cooperate with Delhi Police in its efforts to motivate and encourage residents of Delhi to park their vehicles in authorised parking sites and install security equipment, but also boost the morale of its policemen by appreciating their commendable efforts that led to the recovery of his stolen car within two days.”