A lot on the plate, now time for execution

Indian Railways has several projects either in the pipeline or in various stages of finalisation

The story of the Indian Railways under the Narendra Modi government is not what it achieved in its first three years, but what it might achieve in the next two. This is a reflection of not just the huge challenges the Indian Railways’ current infrastructure poses to anyone who wants to provide better transportation services for the nation, but also a reminder that no quick fixes can sustainably improve its performance. New projects, more investments and organisational revamp are steps that yield results only over a longer span of time. Thus, the two dedicated freight corridor ...

A K Bhattacharya