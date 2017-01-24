A 'love-hate' relationship

chief has a dilemma: how does he say “I love you” to the Bharatiya Janata Party. The two parties have taken a tough stand on seat-sharing for the election to the 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Talks stalled after the Sena offered only 60 seats to the BJP, which stuck to its demand of 114 seats. When the issue came up during a recent party meet, Thackeray likened his situation to that faced by the protagonist of the popular Marathi play, Gosht Tashi Gamtichi. The protagonist is challenged by his son, with whom he shares a love-hate relationship, to say “I love you”.

Business Standard