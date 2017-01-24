Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has a dilemma: how does he say “I love you” to the Bharatiya Janata Party. The two parties have taken a tough stand on seat-sharing for the election to the 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Talks stalled after the Sena offered only 60 seats to the BJP, which stuck to its demand of 114 seats. When the issue came up during a recent party meet, Thackeray likened his situation to that faced by the protagonist of the popular Marathi play, Gosht Tashi Gamtichi. The protagonist is challenged by his son, with whom he shares a love-hate relationship, to say “I love you”.
A 'love-hate' relationship
Talks stalled after the Sena offered only 60 seats to the BJP
Business Standard January 24, 2017 Last Updated at 22:32 IST
http://mybs.in/2USi4pk
- New to the stock market? Take your FirstStep
- Double Benefits Cashless Treatments plus Tax Savings
- Make Your Premium Payment Easier. Know more
- Plan now with just Rs.3000 p.m. Know more
- IIM Bangalore: Aerospace Management Programme
- Learn the Art of Investing through Sharekhan
- Supercharge your Indian property portfolio
- Get life cover worth Rs 1 CR Rs 18 per day
- Open Free Demat A/c with low brokerage fee
- Yet to open a Sharekhan Account?
- Bengal Global Business Summit. click here
- Rise and fall of Bitcoin, does history repeat itself?
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU