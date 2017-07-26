President Ramnath Kovind
in his inaugural address talked about how the foundations of India were laid after Independence. He mentioned the integration of India by Sardar Patel and the framing of the Constitution by B R Ambedkar.
But he omitted a major event after Independence — India’s conversion from a British dominion to a republic. Only after this did India attain purna swaraj
(complete independence). The person originally responsible for setting this goal and later, its attainment was Jawaharlal Nehru.
Ambedkar framed the Constitution based on the ground created by Nehru. By not stating this development, Kovind left a major gap in his address.
R C Mody New Delhi
