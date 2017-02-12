The Airports Authority of India (AAI) served The Leela’s marquee property in Mumbai an eviction notice last Thursday. If one were to use an oft-used aviation term, the notice was perfectly “on time”: The decision was made public on Thursday, which, ironically, was the 95th birth anniversary of Capt C P Krishnan Nair, a war veteran and founder of the Leela Group of hotels. Also, just a few hours before the notice was served that evening, the hotel had hosted a high-profile aviation event at which many top AAI officials were present.
A matter of timing
Decision was made public on the 95th birth anniversary of Capt C P Krishnan Nair
Business Standard February 12, 2017 Last Updated at 22:36 IST
